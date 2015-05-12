SALMON, Idaho A civil liberties group warned Idaho's public school districts on Tuesday that a secondary school's decision to require girls to wear white or pastel dresses or skirts to graduation could be discriminatory.

Declo High School in southern Idaho has banned graduating girls from wearing slacks during commencement ceremonies set for May 27, a move the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho said was gender discrimination.

“These are the kinds of things you look at and just shake your head,” Richard Eppink, the ACLU of Idaho's legal director, said of the mandate.

The dress standards for the fewer than 100 seniors at the high school in the Cassia County School District violate guarantees of equal treatment and nondiscrimination spelled out in the state and U.S. constitutions, the ACLU of Idaho said in a statement.

Debbie Critchfield, spokeswoman for the school district, said administrators have requested each of its five secondary schools, including the one in the tiny agricultural community of Declo, to submit instructions they sent to graduating students regarding apparel.

She said the district does not impose standards for graduation per se but broadly asks students to dress appropriately for an occasion that marks a milestone in their educations and lives.

“The focus at graduation is not what students are wearing but what they have accomplished,” said Critchfield, adding that no student has been known to have been barred from commencement ceremonies because of dress.

The ACLU of Idaho’s claims of gender stereotyping tied to clothing requirements in Cassia and several additional Idaho school districts come less than a year after a high school in neighboring Utah sparked controversy for editing yearbook pictures to raise plunging necklines on female students.

Questions about women’s apparel also arose in Montana earlier this year when a Republican state lawmaker floated a bill that opponents said targeted women for wearing form-fitting garments like yoga pants and revealing tops.

In letters sent on Tuesday, the ACLU of Idaho urged superintendents of the state’s more than 100 public school districts to examine dress codes and ultimately excise any that discriminate based on gender or other attributes.

The group said superintendents that identify discriminatory practices should announce to all school officials and students that those which draw a distinction between male and female attire will not be enforced this year.

