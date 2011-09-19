WASHINGTON Public and private universities across the United States have been struggling with endowment losses, thin liquidity, declining gifts, reduced state help and resistance to tuition hikes since 2008, Moody's Investors Services said on Monday.

These problems have spurred an increase in rating activity, the credit agency said, but it added that "university ratings have been fairly stable overall."

The financial crisis ravaged many universities' endowments while the 2007-09 recession devastated state revenue. Seeking to avoid reductions for primary and secondary schools, many states began cutting higher education funds.

"To date there have not been any defaults or bankruptcies of Moody's-rated U.S. not-for-profit private or public universities, highlighting the credit strength and resilience of the sector," the agency said in a special report identifying the top factors for university rating upgrades and downgrades.

Demand for higher education continues, and endowments and balance sheets are strengthening again, Moody's said. So are donations.

"Certain universities have dramatically improved their fund-raising success over a relatively short timeframe, often under the leadership of a strong and dynamic president," the agency said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)