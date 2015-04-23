SEATTLE A Washington state high school student has been suspended after strapping a fake explosive device around his waist in a prom-proposal stunt that spooked staff and teens, a school official said on Thursday.

La Center High School student Ibrahim Ahmad was suspended for five days coinciding with the weekend dance after the lunchtime stunt in the cafeteria on Wednesday, La Center School District Superintendent Mark Mansell said.

In images posted on The Columbian newspaper's website, Ahmad wears a vest covered in red paper tubes and wires and holds a sign reading: "I kno it's a little late, but I'm kinda...THE BOMB! Rilea, Will U Be My Date To Prom?"

"In 'promposals' you're supposed to go big...Everyone just asks in a really creative way," Ahmad told the newspaper.

"I'm Middle Eastern, and I thought the bomb was kind of funny and clever," he added, according to the newspaper.

Mansell took the opposing view, saying that Ahmad was punished for disrupting the learning environment in the school, about 150 miles (241 km)south of Seattle.

"It really undermines what we are trying to accomplish in providing a safe learning environment for students," Mansell said. "He wasn't a harm to himself or others, but it was a poor choice. It was inappropriate."

Isolated laughter and loud cheers could be heard in mobile phone footage of his proposal in which a girl joins him on stage and gives him a hug.

The girl, Rilea Wolfe, said 'yes' to his proposal.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Lisa Lambert)