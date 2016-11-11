Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao poses in front of the logo of ADB at its headquarters in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila after a forum with members of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

TOKYO Asia should ask the United States to remain actively involved in the region's economy under President-elect Donald Trump, the head of the Asian Development Bank said on Friday.

"Asia and Japan should ask Trump to be positively involved in trade and investment in Asia," said ADB president Takehiko Nakao, a former Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs.

Nakao, speaking at a seminar, also said that a U.S. interest rate hike would not have much impact on Asian economies.

