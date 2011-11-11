Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann was about 10 minutes into a foreign policy speech in South Carolina on Thursday when she was drowned out by the shouting of protesters.
About 30 people rose in unison and began shouting a scripted message during Bachmann's address aboard the USS Yorktown, a World War Two aircraft carrier.
The group, which later identified itself as being part of Occupy Charleston, accused Bachmann of "dividing Americans" and promoting discrimination.
"You cater to the 1 percent," they yelled.
Bachmann stopped speaking and was escorted from the stage by law enforcement officers. After about three minutes, the protesters shouted, "Have a pleasant day" and marched out chanting, "We are the 99 percent."
"We're Americans criticizing her. We're just getting our voices heard," said a young woman who wouldn't give her name. "She's getting her voice heard. Why can't I have my voice heard?"
Bachmann quickly returned to finish her speech.
"Don't you love the First Amendment?" she said. "We have a great country... We are here because we love this country, and we want it to be better."
The "Occupy" protesters, active in a number of cities in recent weeks, criticize economic inequality, saying the top 1 percent of Americans have too much wealth and power.
(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jerry Norton)
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.