WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he hopes to continue working with Joe Biden on issues of wealth, inequality and campaign finance after the vice president earlier on Wednesday announced he will not seek the presidency.

"I look forward to continuing to work with him to address the major crises we face," Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, said in a statement.

"He understands the need to rebuild the middle class; and to address income and wealth inequality, a corrupt campaign finance system, climate change, racial justice, immigration reform and the need for publicly funded higher education."

