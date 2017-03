WASHINGTON Republican Jeb Bush raised $11.4 million for his 2016 presidential bid in the 16 days between the announcement of his candidacy and the end of June, his campaign said on Thursday.

A super PAC backing Bush also brought in at least $100 million by the end of June, sources said. Bush, the former Florida governor, spent months raising money for the outside group before formally entering the race.

