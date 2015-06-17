Former Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush speaks during a backyard campaign event in Washington, Iowa June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush voiced hope on Wednesday that the U.S. Supreme Court would let states decide on the legality of gay marriage but said he would serve as a witness at a same-sex wedding if he were asked.

"Sure I would," Bush said when asked during an interview on ABC's "World News Tonight" if he would be willing to witness a gay wedding ceremony like his father, former President George H.W. Bush, did in Maine in 2013.

"I would if they were friends and I cared for them, of course I would," the former Florida governor said.

The Supreme Court is set to decide this month on whether to legalize gay marriage nationwide. Same-sex marriage is now legal in 36 states and Washington, D.C. In a 37th, Alabama, a federal court struck down the state's gay-marriage ban but the state Supreme Court has stopped local officials from issuing marriage licenses to gay couples.

Bush said in a radio interview last month before announcing his candidacy that he did not believe the U.S. Constitution granted a right to gay marriage.

Among likely Republican primary voters, 68 percent oppose gay marriage, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling data. But a majority of Republicans would attend the same-sex wedding of a loved one, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed in April.

