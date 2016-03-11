Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
WASHINGTON Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday vowed to work with whomever replaces President Barack Obama when his term ends in January following the U.S. presidential election in November.
"The relationship, the friendship between our two countries goes far beyond any two individuals or any ideology. I have tremendous confidence in the American people and look forward to working with whomever they chose to send to this White House later this year," said Trudeau, speaking at a White House press conference alongside Obama, a Democrat.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.