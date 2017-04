U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey governor Chris Christie speaks during the Heritage Action for America presidential candidate forum in Greenville, South Carolina on September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie raised $4.2 million in the latest quarter, according to media reports on Thursday, the deadline for filing campaign fundraising numbers with the Federal Election Commission.

Fox News reported that the New Jersey governor raised $4.2 million during the third quarter, and the Wall Street Journal added he had spent $2.8 million and had $1.4 million on hand.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney)