Hillary Clinton looks at her papers as she testifies on the September attack on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya during a hearing held by the House Foreign Affairs committee on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will testify on Oct. 22 before the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, the committee said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Clinton's attorney, Mr. David Kendall, late today confirmed she has accepted the Select Committee's offer to appear before the committee, which will take place Oct. 22nd," the committee said in a statement.

Clinton, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, will be questioned about the attacks, in which four Americans were killed, and her use of a private email account while she was secretary of state, the committee said.

