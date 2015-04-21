KEENE, New Hampshire Hillary Clinton dismissed a forthcoming critical book on her family's finances at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Monday, saying that being "subject to all kinds of distractions and attacks" was an expected part of her running for president.

The contents of "Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich" were previewed in a New York Times article that ran online Sunday evening.

The book, by conservative author Peter Schweizer, suggests that Clinton, while serving as secretary of state, did favors for foreign governments and businesses that gave speaking fees to her husband, former President Bill Clinton, or money to her family's charities, the Times reported.

"We will see a pattern of financial transactions involving the Clintons that occurred contemporaneous with favorable U.S. policy decisions benefiting those providing the funds," the Times quoted the book as saying. Similar accusations have been raised often over the years by Clinton's political opponents and some media reports.

Responding to a reporter's question after speaking to voters in Keene, New Hampshire, Clinton did not directly address the book's reported thesis, but instead dismissed it as the sort of attack she had steeled herself for as the clear favorite to become the Democratic nominee for the 2016 election.

"I know that comes, unfortunately, with the territory," Clinton said when asked about the book. "It is, I think, worth noting that Republicans seem to be talking only about me. I don't know what they'd talk about if I weren't in the race."

Correct the Record, a group run by the "super PAC" American Bridge that defends Clinton in the news media, called the book a "political hatchet job" and a "work of fiction" in a statement on Monday.

Schweizer could not be reached for comment. His agent and publisher have declined requests from Reuters for an advance copy of his book, which will be released on May 5 by HarperCollins, which is owned by News Corp.

Josh Earnest, a spokesman for President Barack Obama, said he did not think there was any "tangible evidence" that Clinton sold favors.

"And I know there's been a lot of accusations made about this, but not a lot of evidence," he told reporters earlier on Monday. "So the president continues to be extraordinarily proud of the work that Secretary Clinton did as the secretary of state."

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Dan Grebler)