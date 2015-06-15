Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks about early childhood education during a campaign stop at the YMCA in Rochester, New Hampshire June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday called for a tax cut to help middle-class parents cope with rising child care costs and said she wanted to boost services for low-income families with young children.

"We shouldn't think of child care as just a place to deposit our children, a warehouse," Clinton said during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Clinton, the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state, is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in the November 2016 elections, her second bid for the party nod.

This time, much of her campaign has focused on promoting liberal policies aimed at helping low-income and middle-class families, children and working women.

On Monday, Clinton said she wanted to expand Early Head Start, a federally funded program that provides education and health services to low-income families with young children.

Clinton will press for states and communities to guarantee in the next 10 years that every American 4-year-old can attend a high-quality preschool, and she will roll out other proposals related to children in the coming months, an official with her presidential campaign said in a statement.

