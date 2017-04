U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses community leaders at the Santee Conference Center in Santee, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for a photo with a supporter after a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that she would soon roll out a plan to make college more affordable and help graduates who already have student loans refinance their debt.

Clinton, speaking at a community college near Charleston, South Carolina, said she also supports President Barack Obama's proposal to let students attend two years of community college for free.

(Reporting by Michelle Conlin and Emily Stephenson)