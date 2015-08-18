WASHINGTON (This 17 August 2015 story was refiled to correct the headline and first paragraph to show U.S. intelligence agencies identified the emails, not State Department and also to add in paragraph 7 to describe role of State Department officials)

Officials from U.S. intelligence agencies have so far identified 305 emails from Hillary Clinton's private server used while she was secretary of state to be reviewed for potentially classified information, the State Department said in a court filing on Monday.

The department said the emails referred for review came from a sample of about 20 percent of the Clinton emails screened to determine if they can be released publicly.

Last December, Clinton, the front-runner for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2016 presidential election, handed over about 30,000 emails she sent and received while America's top diplomat.

Clinton's use of her private email while secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 came to light in March and drew fire from political opponents who accused her of sidestepping transparency and record-keeping laws.

The FBI was looking into the security of the federal records and classified information contained among Clinton's emails. The U.S. government considers federal records to be government property.

The Justice Department has said the FBI investigation began after a government watchdog said at least four emails out of a sample of 40 he inspected contained classified information, including two that contained information deemed "top secret," the highest classification level.

In mid-July, reviewers from five U.S. intelligence agencies joined the team at the State Department that is screening the emails and blacking out parts of them ahead of Clinton's requested public release, which is being done in monthly batches this year. Their role is to identify any information that may have originally come from the intelligence agencies and to refer those emails for further review.

Clinton has said she did not send or receive any secret information using that account.

The government forbids the sending of classified information outside unsecured networks because it could harm national security if intercepted.

After months of pressure, Clinton last week gave the FBI the private email server she used while secretary of state and a thumb drive of work-related emails from her tenure.

Asked about the additional emails being reviewed by intelligence agencies, State Department John Kirby told a media briefing on Monday: "It's a healthy thing."

"It doesn't mean that all 300 are going to end up at some level of (classification upgrade). I suspect some will and I suspect some won't," Kirby said.

