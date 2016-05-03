Mercedes-Benz undecided if it will sell future U.S. diesels
NEW YORK Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA chief said the German automaker has not decided whether to resume selling diesel vehicles in the United States.
WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said the United States must move toward a cleaner energy future but not forget those who work in the coal industry.
"We've got to both move toward a clean energy future ... but we also have to remember who turned on the lights and powered the factories and provided the energy that we needed to build our country," Clinton said, speaking from West Virginia in an interview with MSNBC.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alistair Bell)
NEW YORK Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA chief said the German automaker has not decided whether to resume selling diesel vehicles in the United States.
OSLO Scientists have tracked fish off New York by following the traces of DNA left in the water, a technique that could help gauge life in rivers, lakes and the oceans around the world, a study showed on Wednesday.