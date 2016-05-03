WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said the United States must move toward a cleaner energy future but not forget those who work in the coal industry.

"We've got to both move toward a clean energy future ... but we also have to remember who turned on the lights and powered the factories and provided the energy that we needed to build our country," Clinton said, speaking from West Virginia in an interview with MSNBC.

