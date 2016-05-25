WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department inspector general's report shows Hillary Clinton's email practices reflected those of other secretaries of state and that her use of personal email was known to government officials at the time, a Clinton spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The report shows that problems with the State Department's electronic recordkeeping systems were longstanding and that there was no precedent of someone in her position having a State Department email account until after the arrival of her successor," spokesman Brian Fallon said in a statement.

He also said the report, which was distributed to lawmakers, showed no successful breach of the private server she used.

