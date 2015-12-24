NEW YORK U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has "real concerns" about reports that the U.S. government is intensifying the deportation of Central American migrants who are in the country illegally, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"Hillary Clinton has real concerns about these reports, especially as families are coming together during this holiday season," Xochitl Hinojosa, a spokeswoman for the leading Democratic candidate, said in an email. "She believes it is critical that everyone has a full and fair hearing, and that our country provides refuge to those that need it. And we should be guided by a spirit of humanity and generosity as we approach these issues."

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Dan Grebler)