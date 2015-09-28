U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton answers questions from the audience following a speech in the gymnasium of Moulton Elementary School in Des Moines, Iowa, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank - RTX1RYCO

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday called on Turing Pharmaceuticals to roll back the price of the anti-infective drug Daraprim to what it was when it was purchased by the small pharmaceutical company.

Clinton, taking questions on Facebook, called on Turing and its Chief Executive Officer Martin Shkreli to lower the cost of the 62-year-old treatment for a dangerous parasitic infection.

"What's it going to be? Do the right thing. Lower the cost today to its original price," Clinton wrote.

Turing, after generating outrage last week by the fact it raised the cost of Daraprim to $750 from $13.50 per pill, has said it would roll back the price but has not named a figure.

