U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the ''Carroll County Democratic Committee's Annual Grover Cleveland Dinner'' at the Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett, New Hampshire October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

BERLIN, New Hampshire U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Thursday said allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices would be one of her "highest priorities" if she becomes president.

Clinton, speaking at a community college in Berlin, New Hampshire, also reiterated other steps she has said she would take to "rein in" pharmaceutical prices if she secures her party's nomination and then wins the November 2016 presidential election.

Clinton criticized television advertisements for medicines that show people "skipping through fields" and said companies should not be able to deduct advertising costs as a business expense on their taxes.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Susan Heavey)