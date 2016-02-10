U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters outside a polling place in Nashua, New Hampshire February 9, 2016, the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK Hillary Clinton's campaign manager said on Tuesday the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential election would "very likely" be decided in March, and that the support of black and Hispanic voters would be key to victory.

"It will be very difficult, if not impossible, for a Democrat to win the nomination without strong levels of support among African American and Hispanic voters," campaign manager Robby Mook wrote in a memo titled "March Matters."

"The nomination will very likely be won in March, not February, and we believe that Hillary Clinton is well positioned to build a strong – potentially insurmountable – delegate lead next month," he said.

CNN projected on Tuesday that Clinton lost to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in the New Hampshire primary.

