U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's decision to support a no-fly zone in Syria, which Obama opposes, was not "half-baked."

"Hillary Clinton is not half-baked in terms of her approach to these problems," Obama said at a news conference at the White House. "But I also think there is a difference between running for president and being president."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)