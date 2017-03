An ''I'm Ready for Hillary'' sticker lays on a table during the ''Ready for Hillary'' rally in Manhattan, New York April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

WASHINGTON A top Hillary Clinton aide has told donors and supporters she's running for president, several media outlets, including the New York Times, reported on Sunday.

On Twitter, the outlets quoted from an email sent by aide John Podesta that said Clinton was officially running and there would be a "kick off" event next month.

(This version of the story has been refiled to add dropped word "aide" in headline)

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Eric Walsh)