U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) arrives at a news conference about the House Democrats' sit-in over gun-control laws, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday

attacked the decision by FBI Director James Comey to not recommend charges against Democrat Hillary Clinton for use of a private email server, saying it "defies explanation."

"Declining to prosecute Secretary Clinton for recklessly mishandling and transmitting national security information will set a terrible precedent," Ryan, a Republican, said in a statement. "The findings of this investigation also make clear that Secretary Clinton misled the American people when she was confronted with her criminal actions."

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)