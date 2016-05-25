Democratic U.S presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the Circle of Mothers, Trayvon Martin Foundation Gala in Fort Lauderdale, Florida May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON Top U.S. State Department officials were aware of Hillary Clinton's use of private email as secretary of state but did not understand the full extent to which she employed it, a department spokesman said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Mark Toner said the State Department has already complied with many recommendations in an inspector general's report on Clinton's email use and acknowledged failings during her 2009-2013 tenure.

"We, like many federal agencies, were not doing enough to meet the requirements of records management and preservation," Toner said at a news briefing.

