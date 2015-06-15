U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday said President Barack Obama should use lawmakers' unwillingness to approve a major package of trade legislation as leverage to win changes to a deal now being negotiated with Asian nations.

Obama's attempt to get fast-track authority to negotiate trade agreements has been stymied so far by Democrats who oppose aspects of the Asia deal, which has not been finalized.

Clinton, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, said Obama could use that opposition from his own political party as leverage in the Asia deal talks to ensure the changes Democrats want are included in the final agreement.

