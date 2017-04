Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz holds a campaign rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz released four years of his and wife Heidi's tax returns on Saturday, ranging from 2011-2014, showing $389,124 taxes paid on $1.2 million in 2014.

Cruz's filings follow a similar release of returns on Saturday by rival Marco Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida. Both campaigns called on billionaire businessman and Republican front-runner Donald Trump to make his returns public, too.

