Owner Jim Fadden escorts Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) through Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey governor Chris Christie speaks during the Heritage Action for America presidential candidate forum in Greenville, South Carolina on September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Ohio Governor John Kasich and U.S. Senator Rand Paul have made the field of 10 candidates who will participate in the next prime-time Republican presidential debate on Oct. 28, the debate's host, CNBC, said on Wednesday.

The prime-time debate includes the top 10 candidates in opinion polls. The other seven candidates in the debate are front-runner Donald Trump, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, businesswoman Carly Fiorina, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, the network said.

A separate debate several hours earlier for lower-polling candidates will comprise former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, former New York Governor George Pataki and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, CNBC said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)