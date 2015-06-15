Former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee announces he will seek the Democratic nomination to be U.S. president during an address to the George Mason University (GMU) School of Policy, Government, and International Affairs at their campus in Arlington, Virginia June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic presidential candidate and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley poses for a photograph with 'Rainbow the Macaw', during Market Square Day in Portsmouth, New Hampshire June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is greeted by attendees as he arrives at a campaign event in Indianola, Iowa, United States, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after speaking at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton remains the front-runner for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, but she faces challenges from several current and former officials.

Here is a list of the Democrats seeking the nomination or considering jumping into the race for the November 2016 presidential election:

OFFICIALLY RUNNING

HILLARY CLINTON

The former secretary of state, U.S. senator and the wife of former President Bill Clinton lost an acrimonious Democratic presidential nominating battle to Barack Obama in 2008. But so far this year, she is the front-runner by a wide margin. Clinton, 67, has focused on issues such as equal pay for women and promoting the middle class.

BERNIE SANDERS

Vermont's independent senator is running for president as a Democrat in 2016. The 73-year-old self-described socialist has called for breaking up big banks and reducing the influence of wealthy Americans and businesses on U.S. elections.

MARTIN O'MALLEY

The former Maryland governor, 52, has positioned himself as a younger, more liberal alternative to Clinton, bashing Wall Street and talking about social injustice. But he could face questions about his time as a tough-on-crime mayor in Baltimore, where police tactics recently spurred racial tension.

LINCOLN CHAFEE

Chafee, 62, served in the U.S. Senate as a Republican, switched to become an independent when he ran for governor of Rhode Island and became a Democrat in 2013. He said the United States needed to extricate itself from costly foreign wars and cited education, infrastructure and healthcare as priorities.

STILL CONSIDERING

JOE BIDEN

The vice president, 72, has served alongside Obama since 2008. Before that, the outspoken foreign policy expert served as a U.S. senator from Delaware. Biden, who mounted losing presidential bids in 1988 and 2008, has hinted he is considering running again.

JIM WEBB

The former Virginia senator was the first person to officially take serious steps toward candidacy when he started an exploratory committee in November, but he has not yet said whether he will seek the Democratic nomination. Webb, 69, was secretary of the Navy under Republican President Ronald Reagan. He told an Iowa radio station in June that he plans to make a decision by the end of the month.

