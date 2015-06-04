Carly Fiorina, Republican presidential candidate, looks on at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON Republican presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina and her husband Frank have a net worth of $59 million, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by her campaign.

The figure provided by the former Hewlett-Packard Co chief executive includes real estate, which was not required and not included in a compulsory filing to the Federal Election Commission this week, and was disclosed "in an effort to provide voters with additional information," the statement said.

"I think leadership of any kind requires trust and transparency and voters should demand no less from their political leadership in government," Fiorina said in the statement.

The Fiorinas' effective tax rate, including federal, state and local taxes, was 30 percent in 2012 and 2013, and their effective federal tax rate was 20 percent, it said. During those years, they gave an average of 14 percent of their income to 501c(3) registered charitable institutions.

Once one of the most powerful women in American business, Fiorina, 60, has never held public office and registers near the bottom of polls of the nine Republicans who have so far joined the presidential race.

She entered the contest on May 4, positioning herself as an outsider with real-life experience earned through years in the corporate world.

In 2010, Fiorina lost the election for a U.S. Senate seat in California to Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer, failing to benefit from a wave of pro-Republican sentiment nationally.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)