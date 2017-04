WASHINGTON Florida Governor Rick Scott said on Thursday he would not endorse anyone in the 2016 Republican presidential race, despite the candidacy of a senator from his home state, Marco Rubio.

"I trust the voters, so I will not try to tell the Republican voters in Florida how to vote by endorsing a candidate before our primary on March 15. I believed in the voters when I first ran for office, and I still believe in them today," Scott, a Republican, said in a statement.

