WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham blasted rivals Donald Trump and Ted Cruz for what he called "garbage" anti-immigration ideas on Thursday, saying they would lose the 2016 election.

Graham, a South Carolina senator considered a long shot for the Republican presidential nomination for 2016, delivered a blistering speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition blasting two of the front-running candidates.

Graham said the policies against illegal immigrants espoused by Texas Senator Cruz and New York billionaire Trump will send the Republican Party into "oblivion."

"I believe Donald Trump is destroying the Republican Party’s chances to win an election that we can’t afford to lose," he said. "You think you're going to win an election with that kind of garbage?"

