Republican Governor of Louisiana Bobby Jindal speaks at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal told Fox News on Thursday he will decide on whether he will seek the Republican presidential nomination once the state legislature concludes its current session next month.

"If we make a decision to get in, it will be shortly after our session. So June 11 is when the session ends," he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney)