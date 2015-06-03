WASHINGTON Republican Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal plans to make an announcement in New Orleans this month on whether to join the crowded field of candidates seeking his party's 2016 presidential nomination.

Jindal, 43, said in a statement he would make his decision public on June 24 but gave no other details.

"If I decide to announce on June 24th that I will seek the Republican nomination for president, my candidacy will be based on the idea that the American people are ready to try a dramatically different direction," said Jindal, his Southern state's governor since 2008.

If he enters the race, the two-term governor would have to differentiate himself amid a growing band of competitors.

Jindal would join nine Republicans who have formally launched bids as well as several others who are contemplating a run.

Last fall, he took an aggressive foreign policy stance to appeal to right-leaning conservatives in his party, saying the United States needs to ramp up its defense spending. He also criticized the Obama administration's foreign policy and said the president should not have ruled out sending ground troops to fight Islamic State.

His party has struggled to win the support of minority and younger voters and has been criticized for not reflecting the changing demographics of America. Jindal is Indian American.

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, both sons of Cuban immigrants, are Hispanic contenders for the nomination. Former physician-turned-conservative-icon Ben Carson, who is black, and former Hewlett-Packard Co chief Carly Fiorina, a woman, are also running.

Republicans took control of Congress in the 2014 midterm elections, and Jindal said on Wednesday that conservatives need to also grab hold of the White House to push new policies.

"While other Republican leaders are talking about change, I've published detailed plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, rebuild America's defenses, make America energy independent, and reform education for our nation's children," he said.

Last year he unveiled a set of healthcare policy ideas aimed at offering a Republican alternative to President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare law. It would allow people to buy insurance in other states and offer tax deductions for health insurance costs.

On education, he also led conservatives in calling for an end to Common Core voluntary guidelines developed by state governors and setting more national standards.

In his home state, Jindal has left Louisiana officials scrambling to fund a primary election next year after leaving money for it out of his annual budget.

