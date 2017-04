John Kasich addresses supporters during a campaign stop in the gymnasium of University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate John Kasich, the governor of Ohio who is pinning his White House hopes on winning his home state, gained the endorsement of the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Thursday.

The newspaper praised Kasich's stance as a fiscal conservative and said he must win Ohio in order to present himself as the "logical go-to compromise" for the Republican Party to select at its nominating convention in Cleveland in July.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella)