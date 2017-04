Owner Jim Fadden escorts U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) through Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate John Kasich raised $4.4 million in the third quarter, his campaign said on Thursday.

The Ohio governor, who is polling near the middle of a crowded Republican field, has spent $1.7 million and has $2.7 million of cash on hand, the campaign added.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Peter Cooney)