U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during an event at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday condemned white supremacists, in remarks responding to presidential candidate Donald Trump and his failure to disavow a white supremacist group in an interview.

McConnell told reporters that there had been a lot of talk in the past 24 hours about "one of our presidential candidates and his seeming ambivalence" to the Ku Klux Klan white supremacist group and David Duke, a former Klan leader.

"So let me make it perfectly clear. Senate Republicans condemn David Duke, the KKK, his racism," McConnell told reporters, adding the Republicans condemned "everything they stand for."

