U.S. President Barack Obama walks to board the Marine One helicopter departing for travel to Florida from the White House in Washington, U.S. June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama called former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday to congratulate her on securing the delegates needed to become the Democratic presidential nominee, the White House said.

"Her historic campaign inspired millions and is an extension of her lifelong fight for middle-class families and children," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.

Obama also spoke to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, and will meet with him on Thursday at Sanders' request, Earnest said.

"The president thanked Senator Sanders for energizing millions of Americans with his commitment to issues like fighting economic inequality and special interests' influence on our politics," Earnest said.

