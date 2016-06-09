Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts before speaking to supporters at her California primary night rally held in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. Pinckney is one of nine victims of a mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. Picture taken May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

US Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) wave at a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk back to the Oval Office after a statement following the death of the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens, and others, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, September 12.2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama formally endorsed fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton for president on Thursday, describing himself as eager to get out and campaign for her, days after she gained the delegates needed to secure the party's White House nomination.

"I don't think there has ever been someone so qualified to hold this office," Obama said in a video released by the Clinton campaign.

"I’m with her, I’m fired up and I cannot wait to get out there and campaign with Hillary."

Obama and Clinton were rivals during the 2008 Democratic primary that Obama won. Clinton went on to serve as Obama’s secretary of state during his first term in office.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker, Ginger Gibson and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Frances Kerry)