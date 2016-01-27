Protesters shout slogans about immigration in protest against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

WASHINGTON Former Republican presidential candidate George Pataki endorsed Marco Rubio for the party's presidential nomination on Tuesday, saying he believed the U.S. senator had a broad-based campaign and the ability to unite Americans.

Pataki, a former New York governor who suspended his own presidential bid in late December, said in an interview on Fox News that Rubio's experience in Congress will help him lead the military and stand up to threats from abroad.

"I have no doubt that Marco Rubio is ready today to lead this country, to serve and lead as our president, and to bring us together," he said.

Pataki, 70, said he plans to campaign for the 44-year-old senator from Florida.

"He's someone who understands not just New England or the Northeast; he understands this country," Pataki said.

"I think he has the staying power and the vision to win not just the nomination, but most importantly, you have got to win the election," he said. "And I think he will."

