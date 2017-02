U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets the crowd at a campaign rally at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi endorsed Hillary Clinton for the presidency on Tuesday as voters in California, the nation's most populous state, head to the polls.

In a statement, the California Democrat praised the former U.S. secretary of state and called on supporters of rival Bernie Sanders "to advance our shared fight."

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)