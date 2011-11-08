PHILADELPHIA Pennsylvania voters trickled in picture-perfect autumn weather to the polls on Tuesday, set to elect a mayor in Philadelphia and to decide who will run the suburban Montgomery County government in a closely watched race.

Turnout was very light in both the city and suburbs, which were enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures, according to the Committee of Seventy, an election watchdog group. Sample districts saw turnout as low as 4.6 percent of registered voters, the group said.

"I'm wondering if the weather can actually work against voter turnout," said Luci Harp, a Republican poll worker in Montgomery County where balmy temperatures and sunny skies defined the day.

"It's such a nice day that people want to be outside," she said.

Poll worker Jacklyn Boutcher said as of mid-afternoon only 125 out of a possible 915 voters had shown up in her Montgomery County voting place, although she was hopeful of an evening rush. Polls close at 8 p.m.

The Montgomery County race for county commissioner is the most closely watched among the state's county races, according to analyst G. Terry Madonna, director of politics and public affairs at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Madonna cited the county's size for its significance, noting that with a population of just under 800,000, it is the third largest in the state after Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.

Some observers believe that for the first time in its 140-year voting history, Montgomery County could swing Democratic if Democrats Josh Shapiro, a state House member, and Leslie Richards, a Whitemarsh Township supervisor, are elected.

On the Republican ticket are incumbent Commissioner Bruce Castor, an outspoken former district attorney, and his running mate Jenny Brown, a township commissioner in Lower Merion.

Brown was asked during a campaign stop at a bowling alley on Monday if she felt it was an unusually competitive race for Montgomery County.

"Yeah, yeah we do," Brown said, noting registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 32,000 in Montgomery County, a longtime Republican stronghold.

Madonna attributed the change in the county's political makeup to voter registration drives for former Democratic Governor Ed Rendell and President Barack Obama and to an influx of new residents from Democratic strongholds such as Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, however, little change was expected and Democratic Mayor Michael Nutter was expected to cruise to a second term.

The city has not had a Republican mayor in 60 years, and party registration figures heavily favor Nutter. In Philadelphia, there are nearly 800,000 Democrats versus 127,165 Republicans.

Madonna said he expected Nutter to receive as much as 75 percent of the vote. Challenging Nutter were Republican Karen Brown, a retired school teacher, and an independent activist Diop Olugbala, also known as Wali Rahman.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Cynthia Johnston)