Holding: U.S. trials courting a welcome comeback

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. trials could be courting a comeback. Customers cried foul when Wells Fargo stifled their lawsuits over fake accounts. Judges also ruled last month that the Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house tribunals were unconstitutional. Now the Supreme Court is considering a revival of the right of workers to sue. Cracking open the courthouse door would breathe new life into American justice.