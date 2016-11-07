U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (top) speaks at a campaign event, in Washington, DC, U.S., October 26 2016 and Hillary Clinton listens during their town hall debate in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016, in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Shannon Stapleton/Files

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton held a four percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Monday, one day before the U.S. presidential election.

In a survey of 1,763 likely U.S. voters, 47 percent said they backed Clinton and 43 percent said they supported Trump. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, according to the Washington Post.

A separate Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll released earlier on Monday showed Clinton with a 3 point lead.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)