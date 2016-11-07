U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
WASHINGTON Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton held a four percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Monday, one day before the U.S. presidential election.
In a survey of 1,763 likely U.S. voters, 47 percent said they backed Clinton and 43 percent said they supported Trump. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, according to the Washington Post.
A separate Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll released earlier on Monday showed Clinton with a 3 point lead.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.