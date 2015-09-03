NEW YORK Puerto Rico is getting attention from 2016 presidential hopefuls, who are making early stops in the U.S. territory, likely in part because of the fast-growing number of Puerto Ricans living in the key battleground state of Florida.

Here are some statistics about where Puerto Ricans live in the United States.

* The number of Puerto Ricans among the U.S. states significantly outnumbers that on the island itself, according to Census data. In 2013, there were 5.1 million Puerto Ricans in the states and the District of Columbia versus 3.5 million living on the island.

* The largest population of Puerto Ricans among the U.S. states is in New York, with 1.1 million. Then comes Florida with 987,663; New Jersey with 478,439; Pennsylvania with 418,792, Massachusetts with 283,568; Connecticut with 269,607; California with 215,653; Illinois with 196,359, Texas with 157,011 and Ohio with 104,623.

* The population of Puerto Ricans in swing-state Florida has doubled in little more than a decade, increasing from 482,027 in 2000, or 3 percent of the state's population, to 987,663, or 5 percent in 2013, according to Census data.

* The population of Puerto Ricans in battleground state Ohio has increased from 66,269 in 2000, or 0.6 percent of the population, to 104,623 in 2013, or 0.9 percent.

* The increase in the number of Puerto Ricans of 342,423 in Florida since 2005 is almost neck-and-neck with the increase of 348,985 in the number of Cubans, the state's largest Hispanic or Latino group with 1.3 million people.

* Census data from 2009-2013 showed the biggest concentration of Puerto Ricans in Florida is in Orange County, where around 160,000 people live and where the city of Orlando is located.

* According to separate Census data, 6,256 people moved from the San Juan-Carolina-Caguas metro area region in Puerto Rico to the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida metro area in the last year.

