The field of candidates for the Republican Party's 2016 presidential nomination swelled to 17 this week after former Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore joined the race for the White House.

Candidates in the crowded field must work to stand out before the party's first official debate on Aug. 6 featuring only the top 10 contenders.

Here is a list of the Republicans seeking the nomination for the November 2016 election:

JEB BUSH

The former Florida governor, the son of one president and brother of another, announced his White House bid on June 15 after long testing the waters. Before officially entering the race, Bush, 62, already had faced criticism for not distancing himself from the foreign policies of his brother, former President George W. Bush, and for struggling with questions about the 2003 invasion of Iraq. His moderate positions on immigration, education and other issues could hurt his standing with some conservatives.

BEN CARSON

Retired neurosurgeon Carson, 63, is a favorite of conservative activists who has touted his outsider status. Raised in a poor family by a single mother, Carson rose to be director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He is the only black candidate running from either major political party.

CHRIS CHRISTIE

The New Jersey governor, 52, launched his campaign in his trademark brash style at an unscripted event at his former high school. Seen as plainspoken by supporters and a bully by detractors, he vowed to bridge Washington's partisan divide. Christie won praise for his response to Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and was once seen as a top White House contender, but his support has eroded amid troubles in his home state.

TED CRUZ

Cruz, 44, of Texas is the favorite of the party's conservative Tea Party movement. Some blamed him for the October 2013 government shutdown because he wanted to link funding to repeal of President Barack Obama's healthcare law. The Princeton- and Harvard-educated son of a Cuban immigrant, Cruz was the first Republican to jump officially into the race.

CARLY FIORINA

Once one of the most powerful women in American business, the former Hewlett-Packard Co chief executive has positioned herself as an outsider with corporate experience. But she was pushed out of the tech company and later lost her bid for the U.S. Senate. Fiorina, 60, has criticized the only other woman so far seeking the presidency, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

JIM GILMORE

The former head of the Republican National Committee briefly ran for the party's 2008 presidential nomination. Gilmore, 65, earlier served one term as the governor of Virginia, a swing state in presidential elections. A former Army intelligence officer, he has also advised former U.S. presidents on counterterrorism response.

LINDSEY GRAHAM

The U.S. senator from South Carolina, a close ally of 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain, is running as a defense hawk and has made criticism of Obama's foreign policy the main focus of his campaign. The 59-year-old has been more moderate on other issues such as immigration reform and climate change.

MIKE HUCKABEE

Former Arkansas Governor Huckabee, 59, ran unsuccessfully in 2008 and declined to run in 2012 despite his popularity with influential evangelical leaders and voters. The former host of a popular Fox News television show has focused in public appearances on the plight of working Americans left behind in the economic recovery.

BOBBY JINDAL

Louisiana's governor was once seen as a rising Republican star, but state budget woes have hurt his popularity at home. The former Rhodes Scholar, 44, came under fire in 2013 for saying Republicans must "stop being the stupid party."

JOHN KASICH

The 63-year-old Ohio governor represents an important election swing state and could be a potent force in the Republican field. Re-elected to a second term in November, Kasich was the last of the 16 Republican candidates so far to enter the race. He announced his bid with a focus on budget issues, race relations and his government experience.

GEORGE PATAKI

The former New York governor, who led the heavily Democratic-leaning state for three terms, could be a moderate voice in a Republican field heavy with conservatives. Although he has not held public office since 2006, Pataki, 70, has emphasized his leadership during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York and Washington.

RAND PAUL

The first-term Kentucky senator, 52, is following his father, Ron Paul, in seeking the presidency. A libertarian, he has lobbed criticism at Democrats and fellow Republicans alike over the federal debt and personal liberties. He casts himself as an anti-establishment reformer who could win over young and minority voters.

RICK PERRY

The longest-serving governor in Texas history crashed out of 2012's nominating process after an embarrassing debate performance in which he was unable to remember the name of one of the three government agencies he had proposed to eliminate. But Perry, 65, has been preparing himself for a run in 2016 and pointing to his state's economic growth.

MARCO RUBIO

Rubio, 44, cast his entry into the Republican field as a "generational choice." The son of Cuban immigrants, the U.S. senator from Florida swept into Congress in the Tea Party wave of 2010 but has fought to strengthen ties with conservatives after a failed push for comprehensive immigration reform in 2013.

RICK SANTORUM

A favorite of the Christian right, the former Pennsylvania senator, 57, announced his 2016 bid with an eye on economic issues as other contenders also compete for religious conservatives. He has promised to boost the middle class, eliminate the Internal Revenue Service and crack down on illegal immigration.

DONALD TRUMP

The 69-year-old real estate mogul and TV personality announced his candidacy from Trump Tower in New York, saying he would be "the greatest jobs president that God ever created." The outspoken billionaire has come under fire for controversial remarks about immigrants as well as U.S. Senator John McCain's military service.

SCOTT WALKER

Walker, 47, is among the leading candidates in opinion polls despite entering the race relatively late on July 13. Although he lacks the name recognition of some other candidates, he has the support of some donors looking for a more conservative option. The two-term Wisconsin governor has cast himself as an anti-Washington reformer.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Susan Heavey and Paul Simao)