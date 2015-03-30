Florida Senator Marco Rubio speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland in this file photo taken February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida told Fox News on Monday he would announce on April 13 whether he plans to seek the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

Asked about reports he had booked the Freedom Tower in Miami on that date for an undisclosed event, Rubio said he had not reserved a specific site yet, "but I will announce on April 13 what I'm going to do next in terms of running for president or the U.S. Senate."

Pressed on whether he would announce a White House bid, Rubio said: "I'll announce something on April 13."

His website, marcorubio.com, promised: "A big announcement is coming! Will you be there?"

Among other Republicans, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced his bid for his party's nomination last week, and Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky plans to make his intentions known on April 7.

Rubio's fellow Floridian, former Republican Governor Jeb Bush, has formed an exploratory committee but has yet to make his White House bid official.

Rubio, a Cuban-American lawmaker who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, said on the Fox program: "It's really important that we move in the right direction as a country by not just confronting the challenges of this new era but embracing its opportunities.

"So again, I'll be very excited about April 13 and talking more about that with my friends and supporters," he added, referring people to his website for "more details in the days to come."

(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Beech)