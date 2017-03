U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio speaks during the Heritage Action for America presidential candidate forum in Greenville, South Carolina on September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio raised $6 million in the three months ended on Sept. 30, Politico reported on Thursday, down from the $12 million the Florida senator raised in the previous three months.

Citing figures it said the Rubio campaign shared with top donors, Politico said he began the fourth quarter with $11 million cash on hand.

(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)