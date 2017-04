Republican U.S. presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio addresses supporters during a campaign rally inside an aviation hangar in Sarasota, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

WASHINGTON The Chicago Tribune endorsed Senator Marco Rubio in the 2016 Republican presidential race on Wednesday, a week before Illinois' winner-take-all presidential primary.

The newspaper of the state's leading city credited Rubio's embrace of spending limits, a line-item veto and a balanced budget amendment. "Crucially, his foreign affairs expertise vastly exceeds that of his rivals," it said.

