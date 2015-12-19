Jeff Weaver, campaign manager for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders, talks to the media in Washington December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at the Communication Workers of America (CWA) office in Washington December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire The Democratic National Committee has agreed to restore voter data access to the presidential campaign of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, potentially averting a court battle over data the DNC says the Sanders camp accessed improperly.

Access to the crucial data - which political campaigns rely on extensively for targeting voters - will be returned on Saturday morning, Sanders spokesman Michael Briggs told Reuters.

The DNC cut off the campaign's access to the information after it said the Sanders camp improperly accessed data belonging to Hillary Clinton, the front runner for the party's nomination to the November 2016 contest.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and John Whitesides; Editing by Michael Perry)